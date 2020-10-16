1/1
Betty Tucker Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Tucker Brown age 88, of Gloucester, died at Walter Reed Convalescent Center in Saluda on Monday October 12, 2020. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church and preceded in death by her husband Eldridge W. Brown. She was a lady on the go, traveling, playing bingo and enjoyed cooking for her family. Survivors include two sons, J. C. Fowler, Jr. (Janice), Mark Fowler (Susan), grandchildren, Ryleigh Fowler, Trevor Fowler, Kymberly Fowler-Budsock, Chris Fowler, Great-grandchildren Tyler & Logan Budsock, Caden Fowler, and Sister Mary Beve. The family will receive friends Sunday October 18, 2020 from 3:00 until 4:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Inurnment will be private. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
03:00 - 04:30 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved