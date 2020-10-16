Betty Tucker Brown age 88, of Gloucester, died at Walter Reed Convalescent Center in Saluda on Monday October 12, 2020. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church and preceded in death by her husband Eldridge W. Brown. She was a lady on the go, traveling, playing bingo and enjoyed cooking for her family. Survivors include two sons, J. C. Fowler, Jr. (Janice), Mark Fowler (Susan), grandchildren, Ryleigh Fowler, Trevor Fowler, Kymberly Fowler-Budsock, Chris Fowler, Great-grandchildren Tyler & Logan Budsock, Caden Fowler, and Sister Mary Beve. The family will receive friends Sunday October 18, 2020 from 3:00 until 4:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Inurnment will be private. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



