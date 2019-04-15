Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Williams Obituary
Betty Ruth Williams, 61, passed away to join her loving son Donny and her parents Arthur and Ruth Bagley with a reunion in heaven with Jesus where there is no more pain on Friday, April 12, 2019.Betty was a loving mother, sister and grandmother and is survived by her daughters, Amanda Griffin of Newport News and Alayna Williams of Jacksonville NC; a brother Glenn Bagley and his wife Mechelle, granddaughters, Shalin Presgraves and Ashley Griffin and a niece Jessica Bagley and nephew James Pace. A Celebration of Betty life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amory Funeral Home
Download Now