Betty Williamson Speight, 63, was born on March 25, 1956 in Clinton, N.C. to the late Fulton Lee Williamson, Sr. and Annie Elizabeth Rich. She departed this life on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Sentara Careplex Hospital, Hampton, VA. Betty was a retiree from the Hampton City Schools System, with prior teaching experience at Bossier/ Caddo Parish Louisiana, DOD & Italian Montissouri Schools in Naples Italy, Hampton University Lab School, Albemarle County Schools Virginia and Sampson County Schools North Carolina.
Her memory will be cherished by her Husband Curfew Speight, Sr., Daughter Virginia Speight and Son Curfew Speight Jr.
A service in her honor will begin with a viewing from 12:00 thru 1:00 p.m. and the actual Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at First United Church of Christ, 1017 Todds Lane, Hampton, VA.
Arrangements made by Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E Mercury Blvd., Hampton, Va. 23663. 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 6, 2019