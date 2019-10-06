Home

Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
First United Church of Christ
1017 Todds Lane
Hampton, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Church of Christ
1017 Todds Lane
Hampton, VA
View Map
Betty Williamson Speight


1956 - 2019
Betty Williamson Speight Obituary
Betty Williamson Speight, 63, was born on March 25, 1956 in Clinton, N.C. to the late Fulton Lee Williamson, Sr. and Annie Elizabeth Rich. She departed this life on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Sentara Careplex Hospital, Hampton, VA. Betty was a retiree from the Hampton City Schools System, with prior teaching experience at Bossier/ Caddo Parish Louisiana, DOD & Italian Montissouri Schools in Naples Italy, Hampton University Lab School, Albemarle County Schools Virginia and Sampson County Schools North Carolina.

Her memory will be cherished by her Husband Curfew Speight, Sr., Daughter Virginia Speight and Son Curfew Speight Jr.

A service in her honor will begin with a viewing from 12:00 thru 1:00 p.m. and the actual Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at First United Church of Christ, 1017 Todds Lane, Hampton, VA.

Arrangements made by Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E Mercury Blvd., Hampton, Va. 23663. 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 6, 2019
