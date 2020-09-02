1/
Betty Wills Potter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Wills Potter, 81, of Yorktown, Virginia, passed away on August 28, 2020. She was a native of Suffolk and a lifelong resident of Richmond and the Peninsula. Betty was the wife of the late Ted W. Potter. She is survived by daughters, Betsy McBee (Steve) and Kristen Nelson (Jeff); son, Wade Potter (Brenda); grandchildren, Jennifer Moheiser, Heather Stauder (Brian), Kate O'Brien, Shelby Mitchell, Brandon Potter (Lauren), Sydney and Kaleb Nelson, Cory Blount (Chris), and Dulcy Miller (Shawn); great-grandchildren, Stephen and Thomas Moheiser, Eve and Nate Stauder, Brayden and Cooper Blount, Weston Miller, and Bodhi Potter.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be required. Please see www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/video for live-streaming.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Diabetes Foundation, American Heart Association, The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, or a charity of your choosing. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved