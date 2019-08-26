Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Appel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Wolcott Appel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Wolcott Appel Obituary
Yorktown, Va. – Betty Wolcott Appel, 96, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Betty was a native of Venango, Pennsylvania and peninsula resident since 1972. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, drawing and long with her late sister Gloria attended modeling school in her younger years. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for over 60 years. She was preceded in death by her husband William A. Appel and is survived by her 2 sons and 2 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amory Funeral Home
Download Now