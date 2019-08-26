|
Yorktown, Va. – Betty Wolcott Appel, 96, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Betty was a native of Venango, Pennsylvania and peninsula resident since 1972. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, drawing and long with her late sister Gloria attended modeling school in her younger years. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for over 60 years. She was preceded in death by her husband William A. Appel and is survived by her 2 sons and 2 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 26, 2019