Betty Wren, born Naomi Elizabeth Ford on January 24, 1927, passed away on April 29, 2019. Betty loved an adventure and spent her life traveling the globe, experiencing new vistas, gathering friends, finding romance, mastering golf, and nurturing a family. It was during a trip to South America that she met the love of her life, Paul Christopher Wren, who would whisk her away to the Philippines to start a family. The family relocated to Williamsburg, VA in 1967, where she has hosted friends and family for gourmet dinner parties ever since.Betty became a celebrated amateur golfer, playing around the world and always a tough competitor on the course. She was a founding member of the Williamsburg Country Club and Ladies Club Champion there for many years. Betty was a member of the Peninsula Women's Golf Association and VSGA, often winning or placing high in annual championship matches. She played in the US National Seniors Championship after her 50th birthday.Possessing a side-splitting sense of humor and a smile that could light up a room, Betty spread laughter and joy throughout her travels. Betty is survived by her four children and their spouses Chris & Laura Wren, Debbie & Harry Roch, Robert & Ann Wren and Sylvia Wren & Tyson Thorpe, her grandchildren, Jonathan & Kacey Wren and Nick Roch as well as her two beloved sisters, Nell Brill and Sylvia Beauchamp and their families.There will be a memorial service to celebrate Betty's life on Friday, June 7th at 4 PM at Verena at the Reserve, 121 Reserve Way, Williamsburg, VA. Published in Daily Press on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary