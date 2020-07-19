1/1
Bettye Ann Collett
Bettye A. Collett, 91, died at home, surrounded by family, on July 17, 2020. She was born in Rockwood, TN, and grew up working on the family farm. Bettye got married and traveled the world as a military wife, before settling in Virginia following the untimely death of her husband, CWO4 Benson M. Collett. Her interests included pulling a big camper all over the country and spending time with her family. The Collett family has lost their matriarch and many more people have lost a friend.

Bettye was preceded in death by parents, Hugh M. Center and Bessie Beeson Center; her sisters, Alice Center and Jane Capps; her husband, Benson M. Collett; and her companion of many years, Ivan D. Williams. She leaves to cherish her memories, sons, Benson M. Collett Jr. (Anne), John C. Collett (Cornelia); and daughter, Alice M. Williams; grandchildren, Rhonda Collett, Scott Collett, Jeremy Collett, Lori Crawfoot; 10 great-grandchildren; and her niece, Elizabeth Davenport.

A graveside service, conducted by Reverend Ben Collett, will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park on Thursday, July 23 at 1:00 p.m. Social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to your favorite charity.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
July 18, 2020
There is so much one could say. She was the most loving person Ive ever known. Always could put a smile on your face, loved us all no matter our faults. I feel fortunate to have had her and her family in my life. Love and miss her already. My deepest condolences to Alice, family and friends.
Debbie White
