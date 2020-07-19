Bettye A. Collett, 91, died at home, surrounded by family, on July 17, 2020. She was born in Rockwood, TN, and grew up working on the family farm. Bettye got married and traveled the world as a military wife, before settling in Virginia following the untimely death of her husband, CWO4 Benson M. Collett. Her interests included pulling a big camper all over the country and spending time with her family. The Collett family has lost their matriarch and many more people have lost a friend.
Bettye was preceded in death by parents, Hugh M. Center and Bessie Beeson Center; her sisters, Alice Center and Jane Capps; her husband, Benson M. Collett; and her companion of many years, Ivan D. Williams. She leaves to cherish her memories, sons, Benson M. Collett Jr. (Anne), John C. Collett (Cornelia); and daughter, Alice M. Williams; grandchildren, Rhonda Collett, Scott Collett, Jeremy Collett, Lori Crawfoot; 10 great-grandchildren; and her niece, Elizabeth Davenport.
A graveside service, conducted by Reverend Ben Collett, will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park on Thursday, July 23 at 1:00 p.m. Social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to your favorite charity
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.