Beulah Maule Woronowicz



Beulah Maule Woronowicz passed away on June 18, 2019. She was born in Elk Rapids, Michigan on March 18, 1925. In her early childhood, her family moved to Manitowoc, Wisconsin, where she lived through the Depression and graduated from Lincoln High School. She followed her sister to Chicago and met her first husband, Erwin Lerche where they operated a bakery. She then got a job making x-ray tubes. There she met her next husband, John. The Army moved them to Newport News, where she was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Hampton Roads Power Squadron Auxiliary.



Beulah was a homemaker taking care of her family by sewing, knitting, cooking, gardening, and canning. She also enjoyed drinking wine.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Woronowicz, her parents, Maldon and Velma Maule and great-granddaughter, Jodie M. Wallace. Left to remember her are her daughters, Sharon Wallace (Roger) and Marie Keesee; grandchildren, Gary Wallace (Shawn), Michael Wallace (Amy) and Brian Wallace; great-grandchildren, Meagan Thompson (Thomas), Tyler Wallace, Katy Wallace and Mason Wallace; one great-great-grandchild Logan Carpenter; and sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and friends.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22 beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. Entombment will be at Peninsula Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local Alzheimer's/Dementia organization ( ).



