Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
Beulah Rozell Lewis


1925 - 2019
Beulah Rozell Lewis Obituary
Beulah Rozell Lewis, 94, widow of Robert Emmett Lewis, died November 6, 2019, at York Convalescent Home. She was born in Dillwyn, Virginia on February 21, 1925, and had been a resident of Newport News since 1947. Beulah was a member of Christ United Methodist Church since 1956 and participated in the Leisure Club. Beulah was an avid gardener, she loved her flowers and yard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, sisters Virginia Skillman, Viola Rose, and brothers Orlando, Earl and Billy Rozell. Beulah is survived by her son, Steven E. Lewis and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on November 15 at the Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. A funeral service, officiated by Rev. Tim Tipton, will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on November 16 at Christ United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Peninsula Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church 133 Deep Creek Road, Newport News, VA 23606.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 13, 2019
