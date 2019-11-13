|
Beulah Rozell Lewis, 94, widow of Robert Emmett Lewis, died November 6, 2019, at York Convalescent Home. She was born in Dillwyn, Virginia on February 21, 1925, and had been a resident of Newport News since 1947. Beulah was a member of Christ United Methodist Church since 1956 and participated in the Leisure Club. Beulah was an avid gardener, she loved her flowers and yard.
She was preceded in death by her husband, sisters Virginia Skillman, Viola Rose, and brothers Orlando, Earl and Billy Rozell. Beulah is survived by her son, Steven E. Lewis and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on November 15 at the Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. A funeral service, officiated by Rev. Tim Tipton, will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on November 16 at Christ United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Peninsula Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church 133 Deep Creek Road, Newport News, VA 23606.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 13, 2019