Poquoson, Va. – Beverly Ann Sothcott, 85, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Beverly was a native of Michigan and a peninsula resident since 1970. She was a founding member of the Tabb High School Athletic Booster club in the late 70's. Beverly enjoyed serving and working the concessions stands at the local York County Little League games as well as the Tabb High School sporting events. After her husband's retirement from the US Army in 1973, they enjoyed traveling. In later years she also worked the concessions at the West Point Airport for the Peninsula Skydivers Club and was an avid Bowler. Along with her sister Victoria, they raised and showed Black Russian Terriers.She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Myron Frederick Sothcott and daughter-in-law Jacqueline Bumgardner-Sothcott. She is survived by her sons, Robert Sothcott of Hampton, David Sothcott of Cocoa Beach, FL, and Victor Sothcott and his wife Janice of Newport News; a sister Victoria Vest of Huntsville, AL. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Valerie Davis (Mike), Jessamine Swett (Andy), Kristal Poff (Robbie), Mark Bumgardner, Bradley Gibbens (Hope), and Amy Cowley (Andrew); 5 great grandchildren, Landon Davis, Reagan Swett, Preston Swett, Roslyn Poff, and Lucy Poff.A celebration service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 24, 2019 in Northside Christian Church, Yorktown, by Rev. Larry Jones. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to the s, 4669 South Blvd #103, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Local arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA. Published in Daily Press on May 22, 2019