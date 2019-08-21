|
Beverly Baldwin, 85, of Williamsburg, passed away on August 19, 2019 at Commonwealth Senior Living, attended by her loving family, due to complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
She was born Beverly Jean Evans in Utica, New York on June 6, 1934, the daughter of Stewart and Mildred Evans. She graduated from the Utica Free Academy in 1952, becoming an administrative assistant for Oneida County. In 1957, she married Roger, her childhood sweetheart, as he graduated from Cornell University and was commissioned in the United States Navy. For 22 years, Beverly took on the role of Navy wife, moving frequently between duty stations, mothering their three growing children, and maintaining their household during Roger's long stays at sea. She fulfilled her responsibilities with grace, humor, and determination, leaving many fond memories with her family.
Following Roger's retirement in 1979, the family lived in Virginia Beach until they moved to Williamsburg in 1981, where Roger pursued a shorter second career with Dominion Energy. In 1989, Beverly and Roger became charter members of the Williamsburg Unitarian Universalists congregation, where Beverly held several volunteer roles, including board membership. She particularly enjoyed singing with the choir for over two decades.
Vocal music was Beverly's favorite pastime, from high school choir to Williamsburg Choral Guild. Her true love was barbershop harmony singing, which she discovered while living in Idaho, and pursued with enthusiasm for over 40 years, by singing with Sweet Adeline choruses and quartets from coast to coast. The highlight of her career was as the musical director of Williamsburg's Publick Times chapter, which included winning a regional championship during her tenure.
Beverly was predeceased by parents Stewart and Mildred Evans, brother Gary Evans, sister-in-law Suzanne Evans, and grandson Christopher Curfman. Beverly is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roger, three children and their spouses, Cathy and Larry Curfman of Glen Allen, Kevin and Cetta Baldwin of Norfolk, Scott and Donna Baldwin of Hampton, five grandchildren, Elizabeth Curfman, Jennifer (Jasen) Eastwood, Alexander Curfman, Satch Baldwin, Shannon Baldwin, and two nieces and a nephew.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Williamsburg Unitarian Universalists Endowment Fund, 3051 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185, or the ALS Association, 30 W. Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 21, 2019