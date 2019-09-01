Home

POWERED BY

Services
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Hanna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Hanna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Hanna Obituary
Newport News, VA

On August 29, 2019, Beverly Hanna slipped the bounds of this world, where she enjoyed a rich and exciting life. Originally from Texas, Beverly earned a college degree, created, founded and ran a very successful business designing square dance dresses. She used her many artistic talents to create wonderful works of art and together, with her husband Richard, traveled extensively around the world.

Mourning Beverly's passing is her dedicated brother, John Gadberry and many, many good friends. Beverly's husband Richard; and parents, Dorothy and Hubert Gadberry, passed earlier in her life.

A celebration of Beverly's life will be held, 3:00 PM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton. Friends are invited to visit prior to the celebration from 2:30-3:00 pm.

In Beverly's honor, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Newport News Public Library Foundation at https://library.nnva.gov/281/Online-Donation-Form or .

Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Dr. in Hampton, 757-825-8070. To read the extended obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now