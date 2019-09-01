|
Newport News, VA
On August 29, 2019, Beverly Hanna slipped the bounds of this world, where she enjoyed a rich and exciting life. Originally from Texas, Beverly earned a college degree, created, founded and ran a very successful business designing square dance dresses. She used her many artistic talents to create wonderful works of art and together, with her husband Richard, traveled extensively around the world.
Mourning Beverly's passing is her dedicated brother, John Gadberry and many, many good friends. Beverly's husband Richard; and parents, Dorothy and Hubert Gadberry, passed earlier in her life.
A celebration of Beverly's life will be held, 3:00 PM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton. Friends are invited to visit prior to the celebration from 2:30-3:00 pm.
In Beverly's honor, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Newport News Public Library Foundation at https://library.nnva.gov/281/Online-Donation-Form or .
Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Dr. in Hampton, 757-825-8070. To read the extended obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 1, 2019