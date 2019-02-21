NEWPORT NEWS- Beverly Jean Person was born on September 8, 1958 to Charlie and Gwendolyn Person in Newport News, VA and departed this life on February 16, 2019. She was the oldest of four children. She was preceded in death by her father Charlie Person, Jr., paternal grandparents George and Easter Scott, and maternal grandparents Buck and Neva Speller. She completed her education in Newport News Public Schools, graduating from Warwick High School in 1977. Following graduation, she attended Virginia School of Hair Design to pursue a career in cosmetology. Her true passion of working with children came while being employed as a bus aide with Newport News Public Schools in September 1980 where she worked for 13 years.She leaves behind a son Stacey J. Person, mother Gwendolyn L. Person, one sister, Jacqueline Person, two brothers, Samuel D. Person and Stacey D. Person, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She also leaves behind a special friend Larry Cook. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Restoration and Faith Church, Newport News. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Saturday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary