On Tuesday evening, June 23, 2020, the gates of Heaven swung open wide to accept a most deserving angel into God's Kingdom. Beverly McQuoid Rogers, 78, passed away after a long and grueling illness. Beverly was born in Newport News on September 14, 1941, but spent most of her growing years in Hampton. She attended Hampton Public Schools until her senior year when she transferred to Northampton High School in Eastville, Virginia, where she graduated in 1959. After high school, she accepted a job in Washington, DC where she worked for the FBI.After around three years in DC, she returned to the peninsula and, except for a three-year stay at Ft. Bragg, NC, and one year in Napa, CA, she made Newport News her home. Beverly worked as a secretary for the Newport News Public Schools for 22 years, retiring from Sanford Elementary School in 1996.Beverly was a talented artist and calligrapher, with her works displayed in the homes of many peninsula residents. She could do anything she set her mind to. Beverly was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and she will be greatly missed.She was preceded in death by her parents, Billie Perkins and William "Scotchie" McQuoid and her brother, Jim McQuoid. Beverly is survived by her loving husband of almost 56 years, Ronald; her devoted children, Tracie L. Rogers who lived with Beverly at her home and Kyle Rogers of Cumming, GA; and three grandchildren, Kendall, Katie and Mason Rogers of Cumming, GA.The family will receive friends on Monday, June 29 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be required. A private family interment will be held in Peninsula Memorial Park.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.