Bill Dean Heriford, 85, passed away October 31, 2020.  Bill was born in West Plains, MO.  Bill was the son of the late Jack C. Heriford and Persie Mahan Mashek. He was a member of Benn's United Methodist Church. He was a Triad member of (IOW), Carrollton Civic League and I.O.W. Citizens Committee. Bill was a graduate of Cal. State at Chico. Bill taught history at Warwick High School. He was a Consultant Manager for NASA and also Owner and Operator of G.H.O. Cruising.   Bill was predeceased by wife of 64 years, Ankathryn Carper Heriford. He is survived by his daughter, Alicia Kathryn Thomas; son, Dr. William Dean Heriford (Susan); grandchildren, Diana Heriford, Julia Heriford, Bryan Ulmet (Mariah), Robert Ulmet (Katelyn) Amber Thomas Evans (Kyle); great grandchild, Grayson B. Evans, sister, Evelyn Nelson and Joyce Hutchins and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Bill and Kathi will be private.  A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Benn's UMC, 14571 Benn's Church Boulevard, Smithfield, VA 23430.  Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com. 

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
