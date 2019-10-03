|
|
Billie Bryan Watts – "GG", peacefully passed on September 28, 2019 at the age of 81. Billie was born in Bladenboro, North Carolina and a Hampton/ Newport News residence since the age of 2 years old. She graduated from Warwick High School in 1956 and married Harvey C. Watts on September 28, 1957. Billie worked in civil service at Fort Eustis for 15 years and then as a title clerk for several local dealerships.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William N. Bryan & Docia M. Bryan, and her husband Harvey C. Watts. She is survived by two children, Connie M. Selby (Charles) and Harvey C. (Chip) Watts, Jr. (Jennifer); eight grandchildren, Chris Hoyt (Kim), Randee Love (Andrew), Ashlee Edwards (Brian), Trey Watts, Nathan Watts, Bryan Watts, Chance Watts and Andrew Watts; eleven great-grandchildren, Jeffery, Jesse, Caden, Cheyenne, Justin, Micah, Calee, JoAnna, Brian (EJ), Haylee and Robert (RJ).
GG was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
There will be a private graveside service for the family on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 3, 2019