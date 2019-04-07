Resources More Obituaries for Billie Elliot Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Billie Jean Elliot

Billie Jean (Morris) Elliot, 85, passed away Jan 20, 2019 after a short battle with cancer.She was born at home May 11, 1933 on her family's homesteaded chicken ranch in Newberry Springs, CA.In 1956 she married Robert M. Elliot who was a pilot in the U.S. Air Force. They moved around for a number of years and then in 1964 Robert was stationed at Langley Air Force Base and they settled in Hampton, VA and built a home. Billie was a devoted Air Force wife, a cosmetologist and mother of four.On February 14th 1968 her husband Robert was listed as MIA when his plane was shot down during the Vietnam War. Billie was an original member of the National League of POW/MIA Families ("The League") an organization whose sole mission is to obtain the release of all prisoners, the fullest possible accounting for the missing and repatriation of all recoverable remains of those who died serving our nation during the Vietnam War.Because of the tireless efforts of The League and the Elliot family, Robert's remains were located, repatriated in 2000, and buried at Arlington National Cemetery.After the loss of Robert, the family was blessed with lifelong neighbors Willis and Jeanne Hutchison (daughters Shari and Tari) and Frederick and Jackie Herstrom (sons Chris and Rick) who became like family.Following the death of her mother in 2002, Billie returned to live in her beloved home in Newberry Springs. Billie remained there until she passed with family by her side in the same ranch home where she was born. The family would like to express their appreciation to Billie's daughter Julie Young who cared for Billie and made it possible for her to remain at the ranch in Newberry Springs. Billie is preceded in death by her husband, Col Robert M. Elliot; parents, Kenneth and Julia (Hughes) Morris and brother, Karl Lee Morris. She is survived by her four children, Donald Elliot, Julie Young, Robert M. Elliot Jr. (Suzanne), and Kenneth Elliot (Sharon); five grandchildren, Brian Elliot, Kenneth Elliot Jr, Alexandra Elliot, Joshua Elliot and Robert M. Elliot III; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A funeral service will be held May 15, 2019 at 9 am at Ft Myer Post Chapel in Arlington. Anyone attending should be at the Hatfield gate at Ft Myer by 8:15 am for a security check (everyone 18 years and older must have a valid ID). Immediately following, a graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery where Billie will be reunited with her husband Robert. The family will receive friends (after the graveside service) from 10 am until noon at the Women in Military Service for America Memorial located just inside the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery. All are welcome to attend the funeral service, graveside service and the reception at the Women's Memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the National League of POW/MIA Families.Donate online https://www.pow-miafamilies.org/you-can-help.html or by check to: National League of POW/MIA Families 5673 Columbia Pike Suite 100 Falls Church, VA 22041 Published in Daily Press on Apr. 7, 2019