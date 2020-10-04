Bill Davis died of natural causes related to Parkinson's, at home on October 1, 2020, at the age of 77, in Williamsburg, VA.



Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ann B Davis. Other immediate relatives include; his son Bert Davis and his wife and daughters, Patsy, Ella, and Morgan of Virginia Beach; his daughter Jacqueline Rexrode of Shipman; his granddaughter and great-granddaughter Nicole and Leigha of Staunton; his grandson and his wife and son, Coyte, Lisa, and Eli of Culpepper; and his daughter Kym Smith and her husband and sons, Brad, Chance, and Chris of Williamsburg.



Bill was born in May 1943 in North Carolina. In Junior High School, he met the girl that he would later marry. He graduated from Greensboro High School and then served in the USAF in Yuba City, California, before moving with Ann to Virginia. Since then, they have lived in Richmond, Vinton, Newport News, Hampton, and Williamsburg. His long career in sales took him all over the United States and allowed him to do what he loved best, to help others. He also had a passion for photography and took pictures for over 1,500 weddings. He loved to make corn fritters, potato cakes, and pounds of butter mints for any holiday or event. Bill also enjoyed being a part of the postcard club.



The family is planning a private gathering in his honor. They would appreciate any recognition gifts to be sent in Bill's name to a cause of your choice, or the Parkinson's Foundation.



