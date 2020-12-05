1/1
Billy Earl Langley
82, of Hampton, Virginia peacefully passed away on November 26, 2020. Billy is survived by his beautiful wife of 62 years Brenda M. Langley, six cherished children Billy Jr. and Karen Langley, Cheryl Belton, Valerie and Charles Brian Singleton, Michael Langley, two brothers Charles and Dennis Langley, a sister Juanita Manigo, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and beloved friends. A private memorial service with be held at The Six House Inc. 2003 Kecoughtan Rd., Hampton, Virginia on December 11, at 11:00am.

Published in Daily Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
The Six House Inc.
