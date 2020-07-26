Billy Gene Hollandsworth, 73, of Smithfield, passed away on Friday July 24, 2020 at his residence, with his family by his side. He was the son of the late Cline Claud Hollandsworth and Ethelene Duncan Hollandsworth. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Alison Marie Scarboro Hollandsworth; their son Jeffery Scott Hollandsworth and his wife Danielle. Mr. Hollandsworth was a member of Darden's Store hunt club where he met his best friend Johnny Stallings. He enjoyed hunting on Hollandsworth Lane with his pal Jeff. A special thanks to the VCU Hume Lee Liver Transplant Center for the gift of four years of life after he received a liver transplant. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to The Doorways, www.thedoorways.org
or Hume Lee Liver Transplant Center at VCU, www.vcuhealth.org
. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
.