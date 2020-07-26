1/
Billy Gene Hollandsworth
1946 - 2020
Billy Gene Hollandsworth, 73, of Smithfield, passed away on Friday July 24, 2020 at his residence, with his family by his side. He was the son of the late Cline Claud Hollandsworth and Ethelene Duncan Hollandsworth. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Alison Marie Scarboro Hollandsworth; their son Jeffery Scott Hollandsworth and his wife Danielle. Mr. Hollandsworth was a member of Darden's Store hunt club where he met his best friend Johnny Stallings. He enjoyed hunting on Hollandsworth Lane with his pal Jeff. A special thanks to the VCU Hume Lee Liver Transplant Center for the gift of four years of life after he received a liver transplant. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to The Doorways, www.thedoorways.org or Hume Lee Liver Transplant Center at VCU, www.vcuhealth.org. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 25, 2020
Please accept our heartfelt condolences.... May our Good Lord Bless and keep you doing this difficult time
Nancy and Dick Gill
July 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.

Craig, Ellen, Hannah, and Hailey Couch
Craig Couch
Friend
