Billy Hix of Alexandria, VA died peacefully on September 1, 2019. Born in Gallatin, TN on July 7, 1932, he was the oldest son of Jay and Myrtle Hix.
A depression era child, Billy lifted himself up by the bootstraps. While working the farm, construction, harvest season caravans, and selling bibles, he excelled in school, sports, and in the community. A Korean War veteran, his specialized platoon quelled Chinese POW riots. Returning from Korea, he entered Middle Tennessee State on a football scholarship. Graduating in 1955, his family's first college graduate, he was named a football Little All-American and drafted by the NFL. He also met Helen Joyce Wilson, who stole his heart.
After graduation, an intrepid professor lured Billy to more intriguing employment with the C.I.A. While with the U2 program, Billy engineered a trip home to elope with Helen, marrying her in 1956.
Billy's 28-year career took him to Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Soviet Union, and Africa, often with his family. Retiring in 1984, he was known for responsiveness, resourcefulness, imagination, and instigating unwitting cooperation.
Characterizing his career as "holding hands with heroes," he received the Career Intelligence Medal and three Certificates of Exceptional Service. Billy then began a second career as an internationally recognized security consultant.
Though an intimidating mountain of a man, Billy's network of treasured friends appreciated him for his warmth, gentleness, good humor, character, judgment, and loyalty. If the saying "A man's friendships are one of the best measures of his worth," rings true, then he left this life a wealthy man.
To his family, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. To his son, grandson, and their friends, Billy cast a giant shadow. Role model, coach, taskmaster, mentor, and confidant, he encouraged them to hustle, learn, and explore, in school, work, and life.
Billy is survived by his wife Helen, his brother Jim, his son Bill, a retired U.S. Army Major General, his daughter in law, Sharon, his grandson, Joe, his wife Megan and their daughter Adeline, Billy's great joy.
