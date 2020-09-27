1/1
Billy R. Beacham
1944 - 2020
After a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease, Billy Ray Beacham, Sr., 76, of Carrollton has gone home to be with the Lord.

Billy was born in Pitt County, NC, to Bud and Minnie Mae Beacham. The family moved to Hampton Roads, VA, where he married Patricia Mace and started a family.  After dedicating many years as a foreman to Newport News Shipbuilding he hit the road working for Fluor Daniels. He enjoyed several years traveling the country, discovering his love for Wyoming along the way.  After returning to VA, he operated Billy R. Beacham Vinyl Siding company for over 20 years and then retired to return to traveling.

Billy was a simple man that never took himself or life too seriously.  He will be remembered best for his incredible humor, his quick come-backs and his love for Elvis, the Redskins and Nascar.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Frankie Beacham and Robbie Beacham; and the mother of his children, Patricia Sullivan.  Left to cherish his memory are his children, Angela Garner (Stevie) and Billy Beacham, Jr. (Amy); grandchildren, Jesse Garner, Jr. (Angelica), Bray Beacham, and Brooke Beacham; great grandchildren, Jesse Garner, III, and Jaxon Garner; step great grandchild Kayla Castro; sisters, Evelyn Phelps and Linda Baynor; brother, Eddie Beacham; a host of nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Mike Delk.

Billy's wish was for there to be no services. He will find his final rest in his beloved Wyoming.  In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
Memories & Condolences
September 26, 2020
Angela Garner
Daughter
September 26, 2020
I miss you Dad i miss our weekly visits our fish lunches our talks your funny ways and you always making me laugh and your HUGS even though its hard i know you are whole again I love you Dad
Angie Garner
Daughter
September 25, 2020
Oh the times we had! Always upbeat and fun; Billy was a true friend to me ,carolyn.brian and jerry. His advice was to" let things go "that worried you. Forgive and your quarrels are ended. I will miss him .Billy is in Gods hands now where he is perfectly and utterly safe.
mike delk
Friend
September 23, 2020
I remember Billy's quick wit and contagious smile. He has a special place in my Mom's heart, and I know Billy loved his Aunt Teenie. We are praying here in NC for peace and comfort for you all. Sending our love.
Pat Brown
Family
September 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of Billy's passing! he was one of my favorite customers when I worked at Cowlings!! Thoughts and prayers for his family at this sad time.
debi wilkinson
Friend
September 22, 2020
Billy, Amy & family may God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sorry to hear of your father's passing what a sweet soul he was and will be remembered by me and many. Much Prayers.
Shelly Coombs-Vieth
September 22, 2020
So sorry to hear about Billy’s passing. He did our siding for years with Frankie faithfully by his side. Billy never complained about anything on the job site. He would always sweetly say, “ Ain’t nothing to it, but to do it“.
Michele Jones
Friend
September 21, 2020
Billy was always quite a character. My thought and prayers are with you all. Take care of each other during such a difficult time.
Nancy Scott
Family
September 21, 2020
Dear Family.

We are sadden to hear of this, but know that Billy is at peace now. We use to call each other every year, on our birthday's, and always enjoyed his since of humor. I have truly missed our calls over the last few years since he has not been himself. Please let us know if there is anything any of you need. Go rest high Billy.

Skip & Wanda Collins
Family
