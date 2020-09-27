After a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease, Billy Ray Beacham, Sr., 76, of Carrollton has gone home to be with the Lord.



Billy was born in Pitt County, NC, to Bud and Minnie Mae Beacham. The family moved to Hampton Roads, VA, where he married Patricia Mace and started a family. After dedicating many years as a foreman to Newport News Shipbuilding he hit the road working for Fluor Daniels. He enjoyed several years traveling the country, discovering his love for Wyoming along the way. After returning to VA, he operated Billy R. Beacham Vinyl Siding company for over 20 years and then retired to return to traveling.



Billy was a simple man that never took himself or life too seriously. He will be remembered best for his incredible humor, his quick come-backs and his love for Elvis, the Redskins and Nascar.



Billy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Frankie Beacham and Robbie Beacham; and the mother of his children, Patricia Sullivan. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Angela Garner (Stevie) and Billy Beacham, Jr. (Amy); grandchildren, Jesse Garner, Jr. (Angelica), Bray Beacham, and Brooke Beacham; great grandchildren, Jesse Garner, III, and Jaxon Garner; step great grandchild Kayla Castro; sisters, Evelyn Phelps and Linda Baynor; brother, Eddie Beacham; a host of nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Mike Delk.



Billy's wish was for there to be no services. He will find his final rest in his beloved Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.



