Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Zion Baptist Church
Williamsburg, VA
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Zion Baptist Church
Williamsburg, VA
More Obituaries for Billy Hatfield
Billy R. Hatfield Sr.

Billy R. Hatfield Sr. Obituary
Billy R. Hatfield, Sr., 71, husband of Esther Hatfield, and father of Alex Hundley (Tracie), and Towana Robinson (George) answered the Master's call on Monday, July 29, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 5, 2019, in Zion Baptist Church, Williamsburg. Mr. Hatfield may be viewed on Monday beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the hour of his service. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 2, 2019
