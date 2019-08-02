|
|
Billy R. Hatfield, Sr., 71, husband of Esther Hatfield, and father of Alex Hundley (Tracie), and Towana Robinson (George) answered the Master's call on Monday, July 29, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 5, 2019, in Zion Baptist Church, Williamsburg. Mr. Hatfield may be viewed on Monday beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the hour of his service. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 2, 2019