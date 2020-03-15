|
Billy W. Layne, beloved husband, loving father, generous friend, and a long-time resident of Newport News, VA, died unexpectedly on March 5 at the age of 80 in Ashburn, VA, while in town to attend the funeral of his dear wife, Carol. Billy (Wade) is survived by his only child, Michael W. Layne, his sisters, Ruth Condor and Peggy McGee, and his brothers, James Layne and Jerry Layne. He is predeceased by his wife, Carol A. Layne, his sisters, Frances Foushee, Ada Finley, and Mozelle Coggins, and his brother, Johnny Layne. Billy was born in Sanford, North Carolina, on April 23, 1939 to James and Vera Layne on a tobacco farm as one of nine brothers and sisters. He spent much of his time working the fields and enjoying life as a country boy, surrounded and supported by a large and close family. At a young age, his mother signed the form to let Billy join the US Army, where he spent the next twenty years of his life, rising to the rank of SFC, E-7. A naturally intelligent man who embraced technology, he served as an electronics technician and radar maintenance supervisor, attaining the highest score in all of the US Army on his Military Occupational Specialty one year. During his time with the Army, he met and wed his lifelong wife, Carol, in Virginia. Together they moved and lived all over the world and had their only son, Michael, in Munchweiler, Germany. After retiring from military service, Billy settled with his family in Newport News, VA, and began a second long-term career at the Yorktown Naval Weapons Station. While there, he excelled at his job, supervising the maintenance and repair of the electronic delivery systems for many of our nation's guided missiles. After decades of working as a civil servant, Billy once again retired, this time volunteering his time to help US Veterans with their taxes and working with a local public school system as its IT support person. He was so dedicated and good at his job that the school system insisted on hiring him as an employee. When he eventually stopped working for pay, Billy remained active with his own personal computers and other interests. Along with his technical pursuits, Billy was a long-time cribbage player, voracious reader, Sudoku puzzle solver, and took up distance running in his 70s. He competed and placed in multiple 5k and 10k races, some of them with his son, Michael. Throughout his life, Billy remained a close and loving husband to his wife, a devoted father to his son, and a grandfather to his son's dog, Rocky, whom Billy referred to as his "grandog." He was a loving brother to his siblings and a beloved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Billy did not belong to any particular congregation at the time of his death and was a man who was quiet about his spiritual nature. Although he would likely never have read a book about "Love Languages," he clearly and loudly spoke the language of deeds and service to his family and to all those he knew. For example, when he and his family settled at a new military base, he would volunteer with his son to do yard work and various outdoor chores, helping out the local Protestant church however he could. In that and so many other ways, he was always generous and giving to everyone throughout his life. A funeral service was held on March 12 at 11:00 a.m. at the Quantico National Cemetery where Billy was laid to rest next to his wife, Carol. In lieu of flowers or donations, Billy would want everyone to perform a selfless act for a loved one or a stranger or to donate to any of the various Veteran's causes. This would please him. Billy is, and will continue to be, painfully missed.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 15, 2020