Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Tabernacle United Methodist Church
831 Poquoson Ave
Poquoson, VA
Blake Daniel Smith

Blake Daniel Smith Obituary
Yorktown, VA - Blake Daniel Smith, 22, of Yorktown passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Blake had a big heart and a love for life. He was loved by everyone who was fortunate enough to know him. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and camping. He loved to laugh and joke and always had a smile on his face. He was a fan of all sports, and an avid Pittsburg Steelers fan and member of LibertyLive Church.

Blake, a native and lifelong resident of Yorktown, is survived by his mother, Laura Smith of Yorktown, his father Barry Smith of St. Albans, WV, brother Ben Smith (Christy), sisters Nikki Bays (Brandon) and Carissa Shirley all of WV, his aunt Janet Balentine (Bob), uncle Scott Wallace, cousins Brian and Eric Balentine, his maternal grandmother Joy Wallace all of Yorktown, and paternal grandparents Delmer "Buddy" and Lina Smith of WV. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather William Wallace. He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his dog Teddy.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10 am at Tabernacle United Methodist Church 831 Poquoson Ave., Poquoson, VA co-officiated by Reverend Brent Staul of Tabernacle UMC and Jonathan Dimanche local missions pastor at LibertyLive Church. Please feel free to wear casual attire. There will be a light reception immediately following in the social hall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation National Headquarters ATTN: Financial Operations 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510 New York, NY 10017 or the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety P.O. Box 532, Yorktown, VA. 23692. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on July 14, 2019
