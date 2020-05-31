Blanche Griffin-Robinson
Blanche Griffin-Robinson affectionately known as "Nanie", quietly slipped into eternal rest on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Hampton Sentara CarePlex Hospital. She was born April 8,1932, to Whalen and Ethel Perry in Phoebus, Virginia.

She is preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, three sisters, three children Blanchard Robinson, Willie Robinson Sr, and Alice Dowdell: and two grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory and celebrate her life, her loving children, Louis Robinson (Charmaine), Michael Griffin (Angela), Rufus Griffin, Everett Griffin, and Ethel Hodges: 20 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren: a sister, Margaret Price, whom she shared a unconditional and everlasting bond with and a host of nieces, nephews cousins, friends and extended family.

Published in Daily Press on May 31, 2020.
