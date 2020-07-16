Blanche Rose Hickey, 89, passed away on July 13, 2020 after a brief struggle with lung cancer. She resided in Newport News, VA but was recently living with her daughter Susan in Falls Church, VA. Born December 26, 1930 in Manhattan, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Hartman.



She is survived by her sister Lucille Paulk; her children Kathleen Hickey Wallis (Jim), Robert J Hickey III, Susan Chapman (Terry), and Christopher Hickey (Carleen); and her grandchildren Caroline, Grace, and Jack Wallis; Zachary and Samuel Chapman; and Jillian and Allison Hickey. Blanche was predeceased by her sister Henrietta Blom.



Blanche was active in local politics and the Republican party for many years and one of her cherished memories was of attending Ronald Reagan's inauguration in 1981. After raising her children, Blanche worked for Anheuser -Busch for almost 20 years at the Kingsmill Resort where she made many friends.



She enjoyed playing the piano, watching movies, and baking her famous Christmas cookies for the whole family.



No service is planned at this time, however the family will hold a celebration of life ceremony next year.



