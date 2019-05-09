Blandy C. Haynes, Jr., 96, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at The Chesapeake Retirement Community in Newport News, Virginia. He was born in Florence, South Carolina, on October 11, 1922 to Blandy Chalmous Haynes, Sr. and Olive Mae Haynes. Retiring as a Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army, Blandy was a veteran of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. Following his military career he continued to support the U. S. Army as a Civil Service comptroller for the Reserve Officer Training Command.A member of Liberty Baptist Church, he was a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and served in hospital ministry. He touched many lives with his compassion, generosity and deep faith.In addition to his Christian commitment, Blandy was a green-thumb gardener and an enthusiastic bowler. His joy, though, was at the Outer Banks where he terrorized the local fish with his skills. Blandy was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Janie Edge Haynes, and his daughter, Donna Jane Haynes. Survivors include his daughters, Kathryn (Dean "Chip") Rhody and Debora (Richard) Griffith; four grandchildren, Matthew (Angie) Rhody, Jason (Lisa) Rhody, Lauren Griffith, and Patrick (Brittni) Griffith and five great-grandchildren, Evalyn, Claire, Catherine, Adeline and Nathan plus several nieces and nephews.Following the passing of Janie, Blandy was married to Faye Estes Haynes for 16 years. She is joined in her loss by her children, Kristi Estes, Barry "Andy" (Angie) Estes, Jon (Pam) Estes, and Todd (Lisa) Estes along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A celebration of Blandy's life will be held at Peninsula Funeral Home in Newport News, Saturday, May 11, at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment with military honors at Parklawn Memorial Park, Hampton, Va. Visitation will be Friday, May 10, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at The Chesapeake Retirement Community for their compassionate, loving care of Blandy. Memorial donations may be made to the Virginia Baptist Homes (VBH) Foundation, designated to the Chesapeake Retirement Community benevolent fund. Published in Daily Press on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary