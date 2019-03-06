Home

On Saturday,March 2, 2019, Bob R. Griffith went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Born 76 years ago in Memphis, TN, he moved to the Virginia Peninsula in 1974. He served four years in the U.S Air Force, and graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Self employed, Bob helped many people in difficult circumstances find hope and housing. He is survived by his son, Richard B. Griffith and his wife Barbara of York County; four siblings, Peggy Jennings(Charles) of Memphis, Edgar Griffith (Donna) of Memphis, Nancy Lunsford (Jerry) of Fort Walton Beach, Fl and Janis Boyer of the South; two granddaughters, Ariel Griffith of Virginia Beach, VA and Michelle Griffith of Midlothian, VA, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Edgar and Dolly Griffith Sr., his wife Pat and his youngest brother Kelly Griffith.A Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11a.m. Monday, March 11 at Peninsula Memorial Park Cemetery in Newport News. Altmeyer Funeral Home Denbigh Chapel is in charge of arrangements and invites memorial gifts to its' Treasured Memories Fund to help with family expenses. Find the link at Altmeyerfh.com
Published in Daily Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019
