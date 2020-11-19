Bobbie Baker Reaves, 90, passed away on November 14, 2020. She was a native of Nash County, North Carolina, and a longtime resident of Newport News, Virginia. Bobbie loved the Lord and was a member of Temple Baptist Church since 1958 where she faithfully attended and enjoyed fellowship with her Sunday School class. She spent her life caring for those around her and was always delighted to share from her garden and kitchen. She was a talented seamstress and also enjoyed playing bridge. Her steadfast love was felt by friends and neighbors but especially by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Reaves, Jr. whom she loved and cherished for 68 years; son, Kenneth Reaves; and seventeen siblings. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Alan Reaves (Janice) and Donald Reaves (Mercedes); daughter-in-law, Carol Reaves; grandchildren, Michelle Satterfield (Jacob), Scott Reaves (Casey), Michael Reaves, Adam Reaves, Cristina Ellis (Jason), and Eric Reaves (Hannah); great-grandchildren, William, Charlotte and Harrison Satterfield, Campbell Reaves, Logan Reaves, Chase Reaves, Brantley and Carson Ellis; brother, Thomas Baker (Jenny) of Whitakers, NC; and many nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., in Newport News. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 22 at Temple Baptist Church, 235 Harpersville Road, in Newport News. Burial will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.