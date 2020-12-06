1/1
Bobbie Lee Richardson
1938 - 2020
Bobbie Lee "Bob" Richardson, 82, died Sunday, November 29, 2020. Bob was born in Sullivan County, Tennessee to the late Jasper Lee and Gladys Smithson Richardson. He graduated from East Tennessee College (now University). A Hampton resident since 1961, Bob taught Industrial Art (Shop) at the Junior High School level for 30 years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of First United Methodist Church Fox Hill.

Also preceded in death by a brother, Billy Richardson and a sister, Betty Keith; survivors include his wife of 54 years, LaRose Richardson; two sons, David Richardson and wife Rachel and Jasper Richardson and wife, Jennifer; three grandchildren, Luke, Kate, and Will; a sister, Pat Compton and husband, Ronald; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Keith; several nephews and a niece.

Burial will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church Fox Hill, 1 Salt Pond Road, Hampton, VA 23664.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
December 3, 2020
Bob was a pleasure to connect with at the YMCA. His generosity and love of gardening was a great gift to many. I count it as a blessing to have known and interacted with Bob. My condolences to all of his family. Your memories will keep Bob close.
Ruthann Kellum
Friend
December 1, 2020
LaRose and family: I was deeply saddened to read of Bob's passing. I too started as a Jr. High teacher with the Hampton City Schools in the late 60's and our paths crossed so many times over the years. Bobbie was a delightful human being of great whit ! Until the "Pandemic of 2020" we spent many days at the YMCA's water exercise program, using this time to compare notes on those educators/students that brought so much joy to our profession. (We both suffered the 'skin cancer' treatments). We have lost a good man and friend.
Ross Kearney
Coworker
