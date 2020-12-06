Bobbie Lee "Bob" Richardson, 82, died Sunday, November 29, 2020. Bob was born in Sullivan County, Tennessee to the late Jasper Lee and Gladys Smithson Richardson. He graduated from East Tennessee College (now University). A Hampton resident since 1961, Bob taught Industrial Art (Shop) at the Junior High School level for 30 years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of First United Methodist Church Fox Hill.



Also preceded in death by a brother, Billy Richardson and a sister, Betty Keith; survivors include his wife of 54 years, LaRose Richardson; two sons, David Richardson and wife Rachel and Jasper Richardson and wife, Jennifer; three grandchildren, Luke, Kate, and Will; a sister, Pat Compton and husband, Ronald; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Keith; several nephews and a niece.



Burial will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.



Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church Fox Hill, 1 Salt Pond Road, Hampton, VA 23664.



Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.



