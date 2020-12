Bobby Cole Martin, Sr., passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He retired from Hampton University in 1999 and continued dedicated service as a deacon at Hampton University Memorial Chapel through 2015. Bobby is survived by his wife, Peggy, two children, Bobby "Marty", and Lee; three beautiful grandchildren and countless Hampton alumni.Due to CDC regulations pertaining to COVID19 restrictions, family will celebrate Bobby's life with a private memorial service. Arrangements are under the care of W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank via this link hrfoodbank.org Special thanks to Hospice of Virginia. Please view the full obituary at https://www.wjsmithandson.com