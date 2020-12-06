Bobby Cole Martin, Sr., passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He retired from Hampton University in 1999 and continued dedicated service as a deacon at Hampton University Memorial Chapel through 2015. Bobby is survived by his wife, Peggy, two children, Bobby "Marty", and Lee; three beautiful grandchildren and countless Hampton alumni.
Due to CDC regulations pertaining to COVID19 restrictions, family will celebrate Bobby's life with a private memorial service. Arrangements are under the care of W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank via this link hrfoodbank.org
.
Special thanks to Hospice of Virginia. Please view the full obituary at https://www.wjsmithandson.com