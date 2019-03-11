Bobby Gene McCoy, Jr., 61, of Providence Forge, VA passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 8, 2019. Bobby was a true "gear head." He loved hotrods and watching NASCAR with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Charmie McCoy; three sisters Barbara McGinnis, Drema Schaffner and Rebecca McCoy; two brothers, Dallas and Danny McCoy. Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Sandra McCoy; two children, Alisha McCoy and Brandon McCoy; two brothers, Rufus and Lloyd McCoy; one sister, Sherry Vandall; three grandchildren, Arianna McCoy, Elijah McCoy, Gabriel Greenwood and one soon to be born grandson, Bryson Greenwood as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A celebration of life will be held 1 PM Saturday, March 16 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA 23140. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the . Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary