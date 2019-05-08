Home

Bobby Warren
Bobby Gene Warren Sr.

Bobby Gene Warren Sr. Obituary
Bobby Gene Warren Sr., 84, former KFC store manager, died Sunday, May 5, 2019.A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Friday at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton with interment to follow in Clark Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday prior to the service from 1-2 pm.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to the Clark Cemetery Association, c/o Mary Rosseau, 6 Riding Path, Hampton, VA 23669.To view the full obituary visit www.RHaydenSmith.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 8, 2019
