Bobby Gene Warren Sr., 84, former KFC store manager, died Sunday, May 5, 2019.A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Friday at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton with interment to follow in Clark Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday prior to the service from 1-2 pm.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to the Clark Cemetery Association, c/o Mary Rosseau, 6 Riding Path, Hampton, VA 23669.To view the full obituary visit www.RHaydenSmith.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 8, 2019