Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Haywood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Haywood Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bobby Haywood Sr. Obituary
Bobby Haywood, Sr. peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, March 29, 2019, after a battle with Leukemia. He was a native of Elizabethtown, NC and a resident of Newport News for 64 years. Bobby was self-employed as a painter.Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Haywood, Jr. and Georgia Carter Haywood; siblings, Queen Esther Beonche, James Allen Haywood and Peggy Sheets. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ellen (Ann) Haywood; one daughter, Tina Jeri Dellapenta (Vince); two sons, Bobby Haywood, Jr. (Kimberly) and Robert D. Haywood (Lindsey); brother, Tommie (Runt) Haywood (Margaret); seven grandchildren, Cassidy and Zachary Haywood, Makenzie and Trevor Goodwin, Madeline, Teagan and Haylie Haywood; and numerous nieces and nephews.Bobby loved his family and fought hard to stay with them as long as he could.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 2 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 3 at 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now