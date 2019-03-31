|
Bobby Haywood, Sr. peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, March 29, 2019, after a battle with Leukemia. He was a native of Elizabethtown, NC and a resident of Newport News for 64 years. Bobby was self-employed as a painter.Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Haywood, Jr. and Georgia Carter Haywood; siblings, Queen Esther Beonche, James Allen Haywood and Peggy Sheets. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ellen (Ann) Haywood; one daughter, Tina Jeri Dellapenta (Vince); two sons, Bobby Haywood, Jr. (Kimberly) and Robert D. Haywood (Lindsey); brother, Tommie (Runt) Haywood (Margaret); seven grandchildren, Cassidy and Zachary Haywood, Makenzie and Trevor Goodwin, Madeline, Teagan and Haylie Haywood; and numerous nieces and nephews.Bobby loved his family and fought hard to stay with them as long as he could.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 2 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 3 at 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 31, 2019