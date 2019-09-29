Home

Bobby Joe "BJ" DeCoursey, 88 passed away on Thursday September 26, 2019 at home. Born in Princeton Indiana on June 18, 1931 to Lois Ellen and Raymond Elijah. BJ lived in York County and attended St Joan of Arc Catholic Church since 1969. He retired from the Air Force as a Senior Master Sgt. in 1969 and from Tidewater Construction as a Construction Supervisor in 1993.He loved his family, playing golf and traveling if golf was involved. He loved and missed his wife of 52 years Ann who passed away in 2004.He leaves behind a daughter Rosemarie and her husband Ray, sons Frank and his wife Marie, Gus and his wife Linda, Robert "Chubbers" and his wife Helen, Joe and his wife Julie; grandchildren Kathryn, Annette, Amanda, Christopher, Victoria, Jessica, Caitlin, Brandon, and Lindsey; 9 great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Lily, Peter, Abbi, Nick, Ryleigh, Jaxon, Charlie, Wes and one more on the way.A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday October 1st at St Joan of Arc Church Catholic Church in Yorktown at 1:00pm. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. The family will receive friends beginning at noon in the church. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to or Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters in Norfolk Va. Arrangements are being handled by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 29, 2019
