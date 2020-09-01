1/
Bobby Ogle
Bobby Ogle, 79, of New Kent VA, passed away after a long illness August 29, 2020. Bobby retired from the Yorktown Naval weapons station after 40 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Sally Ogle. A private family gathering to honor Bobby's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Massey cancer center. Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge chapel is handling the arrangements. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
(804) 966-7075
