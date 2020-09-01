Bobby Ogle, 79, of New Kent VA, passed away after a long illness August 29, 2020. Bobby retired from the Yorktown Naval weapons station after 40 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Sally Ogle. A private family gathering to honor Bobby's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Massey cancer center. Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge chapel is handling the arrangements. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com