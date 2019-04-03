On March 26, 2019, Bobbye B. Alexander died peacefully at the age of 94. Her life's journey began in Jacksonville, Florida, the daughter of the late Catherine and Liston Burns. Her parents believed in service and spent their lives actively serving in their church, community, and in politics. Her father was a Mail Carrier while her mother stayed at home caring for their four children, Thelma, Bobbye, Kenneth, and Liston, Jr.She attended high school at Boylan-Haven School for Girls. After graduating, she enrolled in Bethune-Cookman College, where Mary McLeod Bethune, the founder, introduced the students to many outstanding Americans such as Eleanor Roosevelt, A. Philip Randolph, African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Bishops, and numerous other esteemed members of the clergy. In pursuit of her love of mathematics, she also attended Morris Brown College, Columbia University, and Yale University. Bobbye married the late Hubert Alexander. They were the parents of a son, Hubert, Jr. (deceased) and two daughters, Catherine Alexander (Commander US Navy, Retired), and Pearl Ings (retired Energy Specialist of the Orange County School Division).Upon moving to Williamsburg, she began a stellar career as a mathematics teacher in the Williamsburg-James City County Schools. She served as the Chairperson of the Mathematics Department at Bruton Heights School, Berkley, James Blair, and Lafayette High Schools. Her career spans over thirty-five years as an educator. Following in the footsteps of her parents, Bobbye lived a life of service to her church and community. She was a dedicated member of the Historic First Baptist Church of Williamsburg, where she faithfully served in numerous ministries. As an active member of the York-James City-Williamsburg Branch of the NAACP, she was instrumental in the implementation of the ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics) program. This program works with area high school students to encourage their involvement in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), humanities, business, and performing, visual, and culinary arts. This program was very dear to her heart and she successfully led this effort for over twenty-five years.She was also active in the League of Women Voters, Williamsburg Retired Teachers Association, Williamsburg Community Foundation, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Le Cercle Charmant Incorporated, and many other community organizations.She was a friend to many and will be greatly missed. Left to mourn her passing, while missing her presence and love, are her daughters, Rev. Catherine Alexander and Pearl Ings; brothers, Kenneth Burns (Hazel) and Robert Burns (Mary); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Alfred and Liz Montgomery; other in-laws; nieces; nephews; sorority sisters; and many dear and caring friends. A funeral service, celebrating the life she lived, will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, in First Baptist Church, Williamsburg. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Alexander may be viewed from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in First Baptist Church located at 727 Scotland Street, Williamsburg, Virginia. The Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony will be given by her Sorority at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers please send contributions in memory of the Bobbye Burns Alexander Scholarship Fund. Please send all memoriams to the York-James City-Williamsburg NAACP Branch, 479 McLaws Circle #3, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com Published in Daily Press on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary