Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Bonnie Faye Jones-Cook

Bonnie Faye Jones-Cook Obituary
Bonnie Faye Jones-Cook of Virginia Beach, VA, departed her earthly life January 3, 2020.

She is preceded in death by husband of over 50 years, Howard Cook of Virginia Beach, Va. She is the daughter of Margaret Elaine Jones (deceased) and Arthur Desmond Jones (deceased) of Fosters, Alabama. She was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and grew up in Birmingham.

She is survived by three children, Terry David Cook, Rebecca Lynn Wilmoth, Dr. Brett Howard Cook-Snell, and ward-and-niece Nancy Marlene Teagle. She is also survived by her sisters, Jo Ann Burns and Mary Wright, and brothers, John Desmond Jones and James Donald Jones. She was pre-deceased by brothers William Ronald Jones, Ernest Jackson Jones, Tommy Ray Jones and baby brother Curtis Laffe Jones, and grandson, Shawn William Wilmoth. She is the grandmother of 6 children and great-grandmother of 6 children.

Bonnie attended Pinson High in Pinson, Alabama. Her occupation was Computer Data Entry Specialist for Nifty-Regis Paper Company, General Dynamics Convair and Astronautics, and Belo Stores. Early in married life she volunteered to help in needy children facilities. Her prominent leisure activity was a variety of large and small delicate needlework, making and giving over a hundred articles for family and friends.

She will be buried at the Colonial Grove Memorial Park on Princess Anne Rd. Funeral Services will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel, 3445 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 10, 2020. Public Viewing is scheduled for one hour before the service. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 8, 2020
