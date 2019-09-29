|
|
Bonnie Sandahl, 42, a 2 1/2 year breast cancer survivor, gained her wings on September 23, 2019 after complications related to a brain tumor. She was a beacon of love and touched the lives of all who knew her. Devoted to her family and friends, she always made sure everyone was taken care of. Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Darden Hudgins. She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Craig Sandahl, her three children, Jacob, Ashley and Jack, her mother, Kay, stepfather, Leo, father-in-law, Jim, sister-in-law, Tammy, siblings Amy (John), Kristi (Jesse), Ted, Brigid (Rob) and Colleen (Phillip), her nieces and nephews, Cody, Alana, Kadyn, Luke, Casey, Cash, Corey and Payton and her uncle, Clifton Hudgins. She is also survived by her fur babies, Ella and Pippa. A service for Bonnie will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, 11am at Union Baptist Church in Hayes, VA. In lieu of flowers or donations, please attend Blown Away Salon's October Cut-A-Thon/Kid's Costume Contest on October 27, 2019 11am-5pm where all proceeds benefit Bonnie's two passions, cancer treatment patients and a local schnauzer rescue.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 29, 2019