Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock
Bellevue, NE 68005
(402) 291-5000

Bonnie Jean Simons

Bonnie Jean Simons Obituary
September 18, 1935 - February 19, 2020, age 84, formerly of Norfolk, VA. Preceded in death by husband James T.; granddaughter Keisha R. Simons. Survived by son James T. Simons, Jr. (Judith E.); daughter Marjorie A. Simons-Bester (Michael B.); granddaughter Michelle J. Bester; great-grandson Aiden D. Simons-Gonzales; and many beloved family members and friends.

Visitation: Friday, Feb. 28, 5-7 p.m. at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, Bellevue, NE, with Prayers and Remembrances at 7 p.m. Funeral: Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 a.m. at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 5318 S. 30th St., Omaha, NE 68107. Interment: Graceland Park Cemetery. Memorials: Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27, 2020
