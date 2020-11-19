1/
Bonnie Lawhorn Breland
Bonnie Lawhorn Breland age 77 of Mathews, died on Saturday November 14, 2020 at the Gloucester House on Meredith Drive. Bonnie retired as a legal assistant from the City of Richmond, Attorney's Office. As a Real Estate Broker, she would work diligently and she was a dependable friend to everybody; her bubbly personality could light up any room she walked into. A true animal lover with a kind heart and patients of a real Saint. We are going to miss her wonderful cooking, humor and her giggles. Survivors include her husband Sidney R. Breland, stepdaughters Bianca Breland, Mariska Breland Sano, sisters, Diane Wright, Debra Shiflett, nephews Johnny Wright, Michael Wright (Anne), nieces Shelly Armstrong, Cameron Wright, great nephews John William III, Hale B. Wright, Great Nieces, Lily, Carly, and Kendall. Services will be held at a later date. In memory of Bonnie memorial contributions may be made to Gloucester Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061. Family guidance under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
