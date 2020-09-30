Bonnie Lawrence Morlino, loving wife and mother of three passed away at the age of 71 on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Bonnie was born on August 25, 1949 in Glen Allen, VA and was a lifelong resident of Hampton. She graduated from Hampton High School and earned her Associate's Degree from Thomas Nelson Community College and worked for Hampton City Schools for 30 years. She finished her career as the principal's administrative assistant at Jones Magnet Middle School in 2015. She married Paul Morlino and they had three children.
Bonnie enjoyed spending time with family, sewing and crafting. She loved walking on the beach and playing with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Paul of 51 years; children Scott (KC) of Verona, Katey (Brian) Howerton of Williamsburg and Cara (Christopher) Reno of Midlothian and five grandchildren: Shanna and Jordan Morlino; Tyler and Beckett Howerton and Gabriel Reno. She is also survived by sister, Kellie (M. Wade) Reilly of Newport News; brother, Bernard (Patricia) Lawrence of Charlotte NC and brother Jack Lawrence of Hampton.
A memorial service will be held at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 3PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Alzheimer's Association
or Catholic Charities of VA.