Bonnie and I have been friends for years. She was more like a sister than a good friend. We had alot of good times together. You could not find a better person. She was always there for me and would never complain. It breaks my heart that she is gone but knowing she is in a better place makes it easier. Paul. Katey, Cara and Scott may God's loving arms wrap around you and I love y'all. I loved your mother so much.

Sam Wallace Abeyounis

Friend