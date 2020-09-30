1/1
Bonnie Lawrence Morlino
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Lawrence Morlino, loving wife and mother of three passed away at the age of 71 on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Bonnie was born on August 25, 1949 in Glen Allen, VA and was a lifelong resident of Hampton. She graduated from Hampton High School and earned her Associate's Degree from Thomas Nelson Community College and worked for Hampton City Schools for 30 years. She finished her career as the principal's administrative assistant at Jones Magnet Middle School in 2015. She married Paul Morlino and they had three children.

Bonnie enjoyed spending time with family, sewing and crafting. She loved walking on the beach and playing with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Paul of 51 years; children Scott (KC) of Verona, Katey (Brian) Howerton of Williamsburg and Cara (Christopher) Reno of Midlothian and five grandchildren: Shanna and Jordan Morlino; Tyler and Beckett Howerton and Gabriel Reno. She is also survived by sister, Kellie (M. Wade) Reilly of Newport News; brother, Bernard (Patricia) Lawrence of Charlotte NC and brother Jack Lawrence of Hampton.

A memorial service will be held at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 3PM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Alzheimer's Association or Catholic Charities of VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Memorial service
03:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 29, 2020
Bonnie and I have been friends for years. She was more like a sister than a good friend. We had alot of good times together. You could not find a better person. She was always there for me and would never complain. It breaks my heart that she is gone but knowing she is in a better place makes it easier. Paul. Katey, Cara and Scott may God's loving arms wrap around you and I love y'all. I loved your mother so much.
Sam Wallace Abeyounis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved