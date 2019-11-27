|
Bonnie Ruscoe, 56, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 19.
She was born in Augusburg, Germany and lived the majority of her life in Williamsburg. Bonnie will always be remembered for her incredible sense of humor and ability to make friends and family laugh. Her infectious humor was a gift that will be missed by all, including the residents of Morningside Assisted Living, where she was employed.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Dale Skinner and her sister Rebecca. She is survived by her loving son, Tyler and his girlfriend Ashley; her mother, Reinhilde Skinner; and sisters, Yvonne Klich and husband John, Andrea Cordle, and Annette Dunlap. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews Collin, Brianna and Clayton Klich, and Cameron and Morgan Cordle.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 29th at 6-9:00 pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg. A Celebration of Bonnie's Life will take place at Williamsburg Assembly of God, 5232 Longhill Road, Williamsburg, on Saturday, November 30th at 11:00 am followed by a graveside service at Williamsburg Memorial Park. Friends are invited to join her family in remembering Bonnie's life following the burial in Barhamsville at a family's residence. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsurg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 27, 2019