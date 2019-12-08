|
|
Bonnie Sue Butterbaugh 59, passed into a new life on November 18, 2019. Daughter of the late Richard and Mary Butterbaugh, Bonnie was born in Johnstown PA. At Portage Area High School, she was a star on the Track team and was awarded medals in State and Regional High Jump competitions. Bonnie moved to Virginia in 1980 where she eventually settled and became a long-time resident of Gloucester.
Bonnie worked at Newport News Shipbuilding for over 39 years as an Engineering Designer in piping and machinery design. She was well respected for her expertise in arrangement configurations of Aircraft Carrier Nuclear Propulsion Plants, and was the go-to girl for help locating equipment on the ship. Bonnie also spent many years managing a full-scale mockup of a reactor plant and shared her knowledge by training many young designers.
She enjoyed the outdoors, going to the beach, gardening, collecting daffodils, making crafts, and spending time with friends. And she loved her dogs Clyde, Tobey, and Mikey.
Bonnie is survived by brothers Homer (Rita), and Pat both of Cassandra PA, Phillip of Portage PA, and sisters Donna Sullivan (Joey) of Portsmouth RI and Linda DeSalvo (Tom) of St. Boniface PA, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and an extended family of friends. All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life for Bonnie at the Ware River Yacht Club in Gloucester on December 14th from 1 to 4 pm.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 8, 2019