Bootsie Taylor, 81, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Bootsie was a lifetime resident of Newport News and a member of Menchville Baptist Church for 45 years. Her final days were surrounded by many loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Edward Taylor; her brother, Hudson Smith, Jr.; and her sister, Goldie Wilson. She is survived by her beloved sons, Chuck (Angela) and Danny; her sister, Annetta Beard; Aunt, Peggy Rawl; her grandchildren, Colin (Michelle) and Amy (Shane); and great-grandchildren, Noi and Sunnie; and her best friend and confidant, Sue Sowell.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home by Rev. Jim Weston. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. A Gathering will be held at her home immediately following services. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 6, 2019