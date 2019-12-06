Home

Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
her home
BOOTSIE TAYLOR Obituary
Bootsie Taylor, 81, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Bootsie was a lifetime resident of Newport News and a member of Menchville Baptist Church for 45 years. Her final days were surrounded by many loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Edward Taylor; her brother, Hudson Smith, Jr.; and her sister, Goldie Wilson. She is survived by her beloved sons, Chuck (Angela) and Danny; her sister, Annetta Beard; Aunt, Peggy Rawl; her grandchildren, Colin (Michelle) and Amy (Shane); and great-grandchildren, Noi and Sunnie; and her best friend and confidant, Sue Sowell.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home by Rev. Jim Weston. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. A Gathering will be held at her home immediately following services. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 6, 2019
