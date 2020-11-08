Yorktown, Va. - Boyd Curtis Soles passed away on Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at Mary Immaculate Hospital. "Teeny" as he was known by all, was a lifelong York County resident. He was born on January 25th, 1933 to the late John Virgil and Annabelle Riggins Soles.
Teeny loved the water and worked at his family's boat rental business at Yorktown Beach as he was growing up. He graduated from Poquoson High School in 1951, where he played multiple sports and was a teammate on the 1949 football team that remains the only undefeated team in school history.
After graduating high school, Teeny attended the college of William and Mary on a baseball scholarship. He soon after was drafted into the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. In 1955, he returned to Yorktown from overseas and met Myrtle Goodrich, who he married later that same year.
After marrying, Teeny continued his education at the Newport News Shipyard Apprentice School, graduating in 1958. He went on to have a long career in the shipbuilding industry and retired as a superintendent in the Sheet Metal Department after 38 years of service.
Teeny was a true outdoorsman, loving to garden, fish and hunt. He always planted a large garden and loved sharing his produce with friends and neighbors. He often took friends and family fishing and crabbing on his boat, The Fish Hawk. He earned many fishing citations over the years and enjoyed making his own fishing rods and baits. He was a member of the Farmers Hunt Club of Wakefield for many years.
Teeny was a member of Crooks Memorial United Methodist Church and served in many capacities over the years, but was best known for his fish fry's, pots of clam chowder and men's breakfast fellowships. In most recent years, Teeny was a supportive husband and caregiver to his wife as she battled dementia.
Teeny was predeceased by his parents, and his wife of 65 years, Myrtle Goodrich Soles. He is survived by his 3 children; Curtis (Melody), Cindy (John), and Carl (Holly), 8 grandchildren; Ben (Lexi), Jarred (Erin) Justin, Jordan, Travis (Haley), Tyler, Andrew and Jeanna (Hutson) and 8 great grandchildren; Tatiana, Emma, Sophie, Judah, Josiah, Blake, Rose and Olivia. He is also survived by his brother Bobby (Donna), sisters- in- law, Leigh Massengill and Laura Anne Goodrich, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caregivers, Brenda, Amy and Kathy, as well as the neighbors for their kindness and support over the past few years.
Services will take place at Amory Funeral Home on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 @ 1:30pm. The family will receive visitors 1 hour prior to the service. Burial at Peninsula Memorial Park will follow the services. Before entering the building, masks are required as well as social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests considering donations in his memory to the American Heart Association
or the Farmer's Hunt Club, c/o Paul Rogers 34535 Warrique Road Wakefield, Virginia 23888.