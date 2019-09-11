|
Bradford Jacob Swan, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born in Toledo, Ohio, Bradford was a Hampton resident for many years.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving mother, Dorothy Swan; daughters, Deana Marinnie, Tanequa Swan Bethea, Sarita Swan, and Shantel Swan-Hedgepeth; his sons, Trevon Swan and Shaun Swan; 22 grandchildren; 8 siblings and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2 PM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Drive, Hampton, VA 23666. There will be a reception immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions 757-825-8070 www.Berceusefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 11, 2019