Bradford S. Parady, 52, of Henryville, died unexpectedly, Saturday, October 10, 2020 in New Jersey.



Born in Hampton, Virginia, he was a son of William and Barbara (Roberts) Parady of Hampton, Virginia. Brad was a devoted father to his three beloved children and was a doting husband to his wife Sherry (Vought) Parady.



A proud veteran, he served in the United States Air Force. Brad was a free spirit whose goal was to make everyone feel supported and loved. He was an avid outdoorsman and treasured everything he did.



In addition to his wife, and parents, he is survived by his children: Zachary, Taylor, and Brocke all of Henryville; brother, Craig Parady and his wife, Tracy of Tuscaloosa, AL; sisters: Tracie Parady and her husband, Norman Smith of Newport News, VA; and several nieces and nephews.



There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Pastor Bob Amundsen will conduct a service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 20 at Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Virginia.



