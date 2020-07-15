Please accept the condolences of the chaplaincy office of "The Chesapeake" for the death of Bradford Mouring. Since I have only been the chaplain at "The Chesapeake" for three weeks, I did not have the opportunity to meet Brad, or his wife June. I hope to meet June soon to express my condolences in person. May God grant peace and comfort to the whole family during this time of loss and grief.

Rev. Uwe Scharf, Ph.D.

