Bradford Y. Mouring, 85, of Hampton, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020.
Brad was a skilled and talented carpenter starting his career at his father's cabinet shop and later specialized in reproduction trim carpentry in Williamsburg. He also started making furniture beginning in high school and made many beautiful pieces over the years.
Brad and his wife June were devoted in marriage for over 64 years. They traveled to New England and the UK but best of times were with family in the mountains of North Carolina. Brad was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church for many years teaching, ushering, and ensuring his children were raised to honor and love God.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lynwood and Mattie Mouring and his brother, John L. Mouring.
He is survived by his wife, June; his children Keith (Cathie) of Port St. Lucie, FL, David (Robin) of Newport News, Cathy Howard of Newport News and Michael of Hampton; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; a brother, Barry (Ludie) of Carrollton; a sister, Pat Kessler of Smithfield; and brother-in-law, Linwood Ashe of Hampton.
Due to COVID, a private funeral service will be held at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home on Friday, July 17th with burial to follow in Peninsula Memorial Park.
Memorial donations in memory of Bradford can be made to libertylive.com
